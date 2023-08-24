Whenever a parent of a child or teenager dies, my heart sinks, knowing what they will face for years to come. Grief as a kid isn't like that of an adult.

My dad died suddenly when I was 17. My sister, who was 15 at the time, and I are somewhat astonished that no one suggested therapy. We could've used it, though the omission of a referral was no one's fault.

In 1989 rural Oklahoma, therapy wasn't a thing, and therapists weren't around. People dealt with trauma by muddling through, leaning on each other and faith, if they didn't lose their religion completely. This absence prolongs the tragedy and morphs into other seemingly unrelated problems.

As a community, we know better now. Mental health is health of the brain. We have to work on healing it when something happens, whether caused by genetics, environment or both.

Research on adverse childhood experiences, called ACEs, shows how trauma in youth plays out over time. Kids with ACEs typically have increased health challenges later in life.

This is why a report showing that Oklahoma children have a higher rate of losing a parent or sibling by age 18 than other children caught my attention. That national bereavement rate is 1 in 12 children, or 8.3%. In Oklahoma, the rate is 1 in 11 children, or 9.4%.

In real numbers, that is about 89,000 Oklahoma children (those younger than 18 in 2021) who will mourn a parent or sibling by the time they reach adulthood. It places the state at No. 16 in child bereavement.

Following that group until they reach age 25, the number who will lose a loved one more than doubles to 219,000.

The data come from the JAG Institute in partnership with New York Life Foundation, which used public data to estimate the number of children who are bereaved in each state. The first report came out in 2018 in partnership with the Denver-based nonprofit Judi's House, founded by NFL coach and former player Brian Griese and his wife, Dr. Brooke Griese, and named after Brian's mother, who died when he was 12.

"When the co-founders started the organization over 20 years ago, they went to find out how many children were grieving in the Denver area and were dismayed to find no good statistic out there to answer the question," said Micki Burns, chief clinical officer of Judi's House/JAG Institute and licensed psychologist with a doctorate degree in counseling psychology.

"For several years, we dug into the literature and then ultimately commissioned our own model.

"We see childhood bereavement as a critical public health issue. If not provided help needed, they can have adverse life consequences. This is the first, ground floor."

The pandemic escalated child bereavement nationally by 25% in 2020, when compared to the years from 2016 through 2020, Burns says. This is part of the fallout of when more than 1.1 million Americans die of a single virus within three years.

In explaining what might be happening in Oklahoma, Burns said Indigenous and Black children have higher bereavement rates, suggesting poorer health outcomes among those populations. Also, data show an "astronomical increase" in the state's substance abuse deaths, particularly from opioids.

In Tulsa, the Tristesse Grief Center serves northeastern Oklahoma and offers an array of services for youths, including school-based, individual and group counseling, along with a camp in June.

Among the children and youths served last year, 49% are grieving a father, 18% a mother and 12% a sibling, said Executive Director Audrey McCraw. Further complicating grief for these children is the reality that 60% of these deaths were not only sudden and unexpected but also stigmatized by society.

"If it is a suicide or a drug overdose, children may feel less safe to talk about that," McCraw said. "But there is power in connections. To know someone else who has experienced that kind of loss makes expressing their grief safer."

Some myths take hold when it comes to children in grief, particularly about their level of resiliency.

"As parents, sometimes we make the mistake of thinking we shouldn't tell kids the truth, thinking they can't handle it now and we'll tell them when they are older," McCraw said. "But kids are so perceptive."

This means parents and adults around them don't have to put up a wall to hide their own grief.

"Kids need to see you be sad and see you recover," McCraw said. "Seeing you be vulnerable signals to them that they can be vulnerable. Kids are looking to parents and others as models on how to handle this."

The Tristesse Grief Center was founded when 14-year-old Tristesse "Tess" Gonsalves worried about how her death from cancer would affect those who survived her. That selfless concern led to the launching of a place where people in grief could connect. She died on Oct. 18, 2000, and the center opened in 2002.

The nonprofit provides services for anyone 6 or older. It makes sense that the youth spaces are separated and designed for the various age groups. The purpose is to walk with kids through the stages of mourning, understanding that as they grow, their grief evolves.

Kids are resilient, but no one can survive trauma alone.

"Bereavement is a significant issue for children," Burns said. "Without appropriate support, there is real adversity later, such as dropping out of school, trouble with relationships, overall rates of depression, mortality and suicides.

"The call to action would be to educate yourselves on being an ally to bereaved children and family. States need resources to be a more grief-sensitive society."

Death often leaves people around those who are grieving somewhat paralyzed. People just don't know what to say or do.

"Being present is one thing you can do for anyone who is grieving. And just listening," Burns said. "Those two things — being present and listening — are the skills it takes to be supportive to a bereaved person."