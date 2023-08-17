Just days before school started last week, I joined thousands of parents picking up a schedule with their kids. It didn't go well.

My daughter had enrolled in college dual enrollment and three AP classes. She had no AP courses on her list, with school officials deciding over the summer to drop those offerings and not notify students.

It got to DEFCON 5 pretty quick. After an afternoon of tracking down teachers and juggling class options, two other AP courses were found and a doable schedule was finalized. It's not perfect, but my daughter has a plan.

That's what I'd like to talk about with Tulsa Public Schools administrators — how to expand course offerings to all students, particularly those in advanced math and science. There are some thoughts about customer service rattling around my mind, along with some big-picture ideas that involve closing some schools to scale up programs.

None of those conversations are possible at the moment.

Instead, TPS administrators are completely overwhelmed by the firehose of misinformation, distortions and lies coming at them. Their time is monopolized by people seemingly hellbent on tearing down the district, rather than offering a helping hand or even sitting down for an informative discussion.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters has threatened to ignore his own agency's recommendation to accredit TPS by saying he may take over the district through probation or accreditation downgrades. Tulsans face a loss of local governance of their schools if he is successful.

This latest takeover trend is coming from the playbook of conservative politicians seeking to make a name for themselves, but the strategy was used by liberal lawmakers starting in the late 1980s. It's political, not rooted in data.

About 30 years of research on state interventions of local schools (about 100 districts) found little to no improvements. In some cases, central office operations were tightened, but classrooms weren't affected.

Overwhelming, claims of better schools fell short of promises, according to "Takeover: Race, Education, and American Democracy" by New York University associate professor Domingo Morel. Whether the takeover was by a Republican or Democrat politician, the same disappointing results are seen.

Morel found about 85% of takeovers are of districts serving majority Black and Hispanic students and usually led to exclusion of parent- and community-involved decision-making.

Brown University researchers tracked every state takeover since 1988: "On average, we find no evidence that takeover generates academic benefits. Takeover appears to be disruptive in the early years of takeover, particularly to English Language Arts achievement, although the longer-term effects are less clear."

It's not hard to find similar findings on specific districts: An intervention of Detroit schools in 2009 led to no change in math or reading scores several years later. In 2002, Philadelphia schools were put under private management by the state, and five years later did not have any significant differences. The same was found in studies of state takeovers of schools including those in Tennessee, Ohio and New Jersey.

Against this data, Walters — who has never been a school administrator — has not put forth any plan for Tulsa. He hasn't shown knowledge of the intricacies of TPS, which include high- and low-performing schools. But he has kept up the attacks.

In Oklahoma, any local school district would have difficulty standing up to the Goliath of an entire state agency and its resources. Walters has never stopped campaigning with a trove of video propaganda and travel across the state peddling his anti-public school scare tactics.

TPS has no crisis public relations working on a counter attack. The district is doing what it is tasked to do — educate kids.

But, this is how government works now — by distraction. Rather than the Legislature figure out how to cut down the lines to getting a driver's license, it spent an incredible amount of time on transgender school bathrooms. Filing for unemployment is a bureaucratic nightmare, but lawmakers instead fixated on drag shows.

To focus on the inconsequential but headline-grabbing things helps them get re-elected but does nothing to boost public services.

Coincidentally, the day after school schedule pick up, TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist and board president Stacey Woolley met with the Tulsa World editorial board. As expected, our talk was dominated by the details about Walters' accusations and level of support from community leaders.

At the end, I mentioned my frustration of this getting in the way of more substantive conversations. They agreed, also missing the time to delve into other projects and improvements.

Gist gave examples of initiatives on her plate that had to be set aside. One had to do with leading a citywide health and well-being project for children and another focused on workforce development. It would be best for Tulsa if she could return her focus there.

Luckily, for now, Tulsans still have a locally controlled district with elected representatives.

Wanting to vent about my AP course concerns, I sent my school board member a social media direct message. He goes to all the high school football games, orchestra concerts, theatre productions and donates to several school fundraisers. He knows principals in his district along with teachers, staffs, students and parents. He's at community events and shares his email and social media for accessibility.

Within hours, I got a response and had a discussion about challenges facing the school. That's how democracy works best: local leaders talking to their constituents for solutions to local problems.

Tulsa needs it to stay that way.