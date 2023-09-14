It took two trips to Sallisaw last week for my 16-year-old to get her driver’s license. That was the nearest location for a Tulsa teenager to take a state driving test when making an online appointment 45 days ago.

Tip to parents: Reserve more than one test in case your kid rolls a stop sign during the first exam (automatic fail).

A friend relocating to Tulsa from California still cannot transfer his driver’s license after two months. Several others gave up trying to collect on unemployment benefits due to bureaucratic hurdles. Mental health services are out-of-reach, and a lack of child care keeps many parents from working. CareerTech has about 9,000 high school students on waiting lists that could go to zero with $40 million.

Gov. Kevin Stitt has ordered the Legislature into special session to consider his proposal of eliminating the state personal income tax or put the state on course to do so. Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat says eliminating personal income tax would result in $4 billion less revenue — that's a little over one-third of the state's total budget.

Lawmakers would be irresponsible to set this course.

It was just five years ago the state was reeling from devastating effects of a decade of mandated agency cuts due to a series of revenue failures. This was a result of previous Legislatures cutting taxes too far, an economic downtown, slump in energy taxes and lack of savings accounts.

This perfect storm led to harmful consequences: a teacher walkout due to poor working conditions, staggering backlog of untested sexual assault kits, more than 1,300 incomplete autopsies, historic wait list for disability home services and prisons over 100% capacity with only 65% of the staffing level needed to run them. Oklahoma led the nation in cuts to higher education (by 35%) and elementary and secondary schools (by 28%).

Those are just a few examples. No area of public service flourished. At best, they limped along.

State government continues to recover, with staffing at the lowest level since at least 1982, when there were about 37,000 employees. It remained around that total until the revenue failures started in in 2009. By 2012, the state workforce fell to 33,624 employees then took a fall starting in 2014 to its current 31,487 workers.

Small-government purists may cheer, but then curse when a highway pothole causes a flat tire or complain about the wait for a birth certificate. They don't like their school reducing bus routes or hours at parks curbing hours of operation.

When government shrinks, so do services in our infrastructure.

Lawmakers worked to bring balance back, including a hard-fought battle in 2018 for House Bill 1010xx signed by Gov. Mary Fallin. It increased the gasoline tax by 3 cents a gallon and 6 cents a gallon on diesel, added $1 per pack on 20 cigarettes, taxed little cigars at the same rate as cigarettes and raised the gross the gross production tax on new horizontal oil and gas wells from 2% to 5%.

That income uptick was being felt when the pandemic hit two years later, ushering in hundreds of millions in federal pandemic aid. Federal grants to the state of Oklahoma rose 41% during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some funds were used for pandemic, but much was applied to underfunded and unrelated programs.

The post-pandemic economic surge was always expected to be a short wave, but set up the state well. Oklahoma reached all-time low unemployment rate of 2.7% last month and various savings accounts hold a record of more than $5 billion.

However, the first indication that the economy is leveling comes from the latest state treasurer’s report showing state income down 9% compared to the same month a year ago, according to my colleague Randy Krehbiel’s reporting. That’s largely due to a 60% drop in oil and gas taxes.

The report is nothing to panic but ought to sober against cutting any current income sources.

Cutting taxes has been a conservative calling card for decades, but the real conservative move would be to wait and to be cautious. Oklahoma lawmakers can reduce or eliminate a tax with a simple majority but cannot raise or add a tax without 60% approval. That nearly ensures that once lawmakers get rid of income, it cannot get it back.

A conservative approach would make a plan for replacing lost income or making equivalent reductions in programs — something never done.

This is the "starve the beast" strategy popularized by Grover Norquist in the mid-1980s — consistently cut taxes to deliberately force government program cuts. Only, it doesn't work. The result at the federal level has been increased spending and borrowing.

In Oklahoma, where a balanced budget is constitutionally required, it led to harmful amputation of state services. It placed more reliance on the inconsistent gross production and retail taxes.

Taxes aren't a bad thing when applied fairly and within reason. Oklahomans have among the lowest personal and corporate tax rates in the nation, according to the conservative-leaning Tax Foundation.

Recent targeted tax reductions have been made including this year's approval to eliminate the franchise tax on new businesses and change tax brackets to get rid of the so-called marriage penalty.

A proposal to eliminate state sales tax on groceries — the most regressive tax levied — makes more sense than attacking personal income tax.

The push for greater state income tax breaks is short-sighted and premature. Oklahoma went from historic shortfalls to historical surpluses within just a few years. Time is needed to figure out why and how the pandemic played a role.

Oklahoma's steady and consistent population growth, going from about 3.1 million in 1990 to nearly 4 million last year, comes with more demand for services.

More people bring more restaurants, requiring more health inspectors. More people means higher use of roads, upping costs of road maintenance and highway patrol. More people means more public school enrollment. More people will need access to records and courts.

Rather than focus on getting rid of more taxes, turn attention to how taxes are being used.

Oklahoma could eliminate taxes, but it risks doing so to the point of an ineffectively operating state. What good is it to brag about having no taxes when people have to drive 90 miles for a driver's license.