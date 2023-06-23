The first questions from teachers at the first Eva K. Unterman Conference for Holocaust Educators in Tulsa were rooted in fear.

Robust conversations come out of studying difficult parts of history, and that now scares some Oklahoma public school teachers.

“I want to take this back to the classroom, but what if one parent hears something they don’t like, complains and then everything happens?” asked a high school teacher. “We all have questions in the back of our minds on how to incorporate these lessons.”

“I have the same problem teaching the Tulsa Race Massacre,” another said. “How do we present facts without potentially offending people today?”

This is the chilling effect from the passage of House Bill 1775, promises from State Superintendent Ryan Walters to revoke certifications from “woke” teachers and accreditation downgrades from the State School Board on Tulsa and Mustang school districts.

After years of advocacy, the Legislature in 2022 passed a law that added Holocaust education to the the state curriculum for grades six to 12. About 210 teachers voluntarily attended Tulsa and Oklahoma City workshops to learn more.

That’s an example of how educators use their time off to improve lessons for students.

At the Tulsa workshop, I heard and felt the nervousness teachers have about getting into the substantive issues. That often leads to conversations around bigotry, propaganda, discrimination and authoritative governments.

Teachers worry about accidentally stumbling upon something objectionable a parent — or more likely an activist — will hear second or third hand. Some were uncertain if their administrators would have their back.

None had concerns about how their students would respond, having full confidence in the abilities of teens and pre-teens. It’s the grownups struggling with these concepts.

Jenks teacher Christina Henson has taught a Holocaust elective for years and presented a session on Hitler’s victims. Nazi Germany murdered 6 million Jews and 5 million others (LGBTQ+, Roma, Jehovah’s Witnesses, people with physical and mental disabilities, prisoners of war and others deemed unworthy).

“The best class is the class I facilitate, and students lead the discussion,” Henson said. “I will teach the same thing several times a day, and each class will have a completely different discussion. They shape where things go.

“We teach history; that’s what we’re presenting. We’re not telling anyone how to feel about it, just that it happened. But it’s almost as much a current events class as history. This generation of kids are activists; they are incensed by what happens in the world and in their communities.”

Tulsa lawmakers Rep. John Waldron and Sen. JoAnna Dossett, both former public school teachers, reassured educators the law was on their side. This was backed up by a representative from the state education department.

HB 1775 was passed before the Holocaust curriculum was developed. Those lessons were designed by a group of educators and Holocaust experts and are available on the state education department website.

The information is credible, well-sourced and approved by state officials and Holocaust educators.

“Right now, we do have elements in our state going after teachers,” Waldron said. “But the Legislature has stated this is an important lesson for our students. … Teachers have a right and obligation to teach this difficult subject and open up conversations with students.”

The workshops separated experienced and new teachers into different tracks, but both received the same information. Educators were given teaching guidelines and lesson overviews, shown how to work in state standards and heard from Holocaust survivor Eva Unterman.

An example of a lesson is using Elie Wiesel’s “Night” to inspire original poetry and to dissect writing structure. Other related writing prompts pose, “Is society getting better or are we still indifferent?” “I think my generation feels indifferent toward …” and “I think my generation feels compassion toward …”

“Kids love talking about these questions, and they have opinions,” said presenter Cheryl Kerbo, a former Holocaust educator.

Charlotte Schuman, chairwoman of the Council for Holocaust Education, has been a driving force for curriculum implementation. She says a goal is to expand these workshops into rural areas and eventually sponsor trips to international Holocaust sites for Oklahoma teachers.

It is a credit to all those involved — the lawmakers, advocates and educators — for having overwhelming legislative support (47-0 in the Senate and 84-7 in the House). This curriculum didn’t get pushback seen in other types of history and social studies standards.

“This is heavenly,” Schuman said, watching the teacher interactions. “It’s wonderful for our children to see us all come together.”

Some educators are fortunate to have a stand-alone elective on the Holocaust. But most are teaching other subjects and want to incorporate the curriculum.

Henson said there are ways to introduce the concepts in Holocaust education, even if someone has only one day.

“You can always tell students that you hope they hear something that inspires them to want to go home and look for more information,” she said. “You can send home resources such as book referrals and links to sources.”

When Henson finishes each Holocaust class, she gives them this final thought:

“’You guys are now witnesses, so what are you going to do with the information? Your job is to make the world a better place.’ And I hope they become changemakers.”