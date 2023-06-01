Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Kicking off this season of family gatherings was a 50th wedding anniversary for my Mom's "sister cousin," who has spent most of her life in Chicago but returned to Perry for a celebration of her enduring nuptial vows.

I've spent half a century hearing about Mom's bestie, Marilyn Steichen Seagraves. They are the same age and grew up in that small town, attending the same school classes and going through Catholic milestones together.

They were close with their grandparents who lived on a nearby farm, and their parents had a tight relationship.

They both loved the Beatles, wore sheath dresses and rolled their hair in empty soup cans for that oh-so-high beehive. Pretty sure they talked about boys, gossiped a bit and did all the things middle America teenage girls did in the late 1960s.

It made sense when they entered Oklahoma State University as freshmen, they roomed together.

What I didn't know until the recent gathering: Mom was a quite the wingwoman in her day.

At the 50th wedding anniversary party, Marilyn spoke about she met her husband. Apparently, Mom would take a path across campus that went right by the on-campus fire station, staffed with college-aged firefighters and firefighters-in-training.

Knowing a bit about the OSU campus, there were some other, shorter, routes. Mom's explanation is that the chosen path went by some popular campus spots. I'm guessing the fire station might have been one of those spots. I don't blame her on that choice.

On one of these treks, Mom was with Marilyn, who caught the eye of a Tennessee boy named Ed. It seems the other aspiring firefighters were from the East Coast and spoke way too fast for Perry girls to keep up. Ed had a voice as "slow as molasses," Marilyn recalled. He made an impression.

Then came a conversation after a fire call (that Mom and Marilyn just happened to be around), a call to the women's dorm (Willard Hall) on a community phone and a courtship that ended with a wedding. Ed served as a fire chief in a suburb of Chicago while Marilyn started a successful investment firm, now working with two of her three sons.

Mom is credited as the matchmaker. That explains so much about our conversations during my younger, single years.

These little tidbits are among the reasons why I have grown to enjoy family gatherings. It doesn't matter whether the reunions are with far-flung cousins I barely know or people I see often. If I can discover an unknown story about family, I'm in.

Summers are popular times for get-togethers. A poll out last summer found that among people planning to travel, nearly 60% were going to family reunions. It also found that 35% of them were planning to have matching T-shirts.

Nope, that's where I draw the line.

As a kid, my paternal grandparents insisted we all wear matching clothing to their reunion. It consisted of cheap shirts with my grandfather's name on it ("So people know who you are") and homemade shorts to look like Jamz (that floral trend from the 1980s).

I rebelled once hitting the painfully unpleasant pre-teen years when that outfit was super unflattering. I'm expecting those to show up on an Awkward Family Photos online site any day.

The best family gatherings have an agenda; chit-chat can only entertain a person for so long.

Among the most fun activities was a white elephant gift exchange where everyone brought something worth no more than $30 from their hometowns. I've had great fun choosing among items at Tulsa's museums or items with the Golden Driller, Cain's Ballroom or Tulsa World designs.

Family gatherings with storytelling times (with some prompts) give permission to tell tales, even if some are a little tall. At a minimum, a couple of speeches would be nice. I've spent a lot of time looking through old photo albums, reading letters from long-gone relatives and family trees drawn back to the 1500s.

The wedding anniversary was a little different than a typical reunion. It was a time to reconnect with family members or meet some for a first time.

Also, it was reassuring to see long, happy relationships. It's clear that Ed and Marilyn continue to bring out the best in each other. That is worth celebrating at any year.