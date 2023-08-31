Pretty certain my phone was melting during the last state school board meeting. Texts flooded in from people ranging from close friends to acquaintances I hadn't seen in a decade.

Many were taken by surprise. They had just found out the stakes: the loss of their ability to elect people to make decisions for their child's school. They didn't know that the state superintendent and state board wanted to take control of their schools.

Some were watching the meeting online and did not appreciate the tone or the threats. They texted seeking a CliffsNotes version of what led to this moment and wanting a fact check on things being said.

I'm happy to get people caught up on the latest news and am humbled that they trust me enough to ask. But it's tough summing up months of reporting in on-the-spot texts and direct messages.

This is a consequence of the growing "news avoidance" movement; too many people are opting out of being civically engaged.

Last year's annual Reuters Institute and Oxford University Digital News Report found this upward trend worldwide. Globally, about 38% of the populations in 46 countries purposely avoid news, compared to 29% in 2017.

The U.S. has the third-highest ranking of residents who sometimes or often limit news consumption, from 38% in 2017 to 42% last year. Americans trail only Brazil (54%) and the United Kingdom (46%.)

Reasons given for avoiding news are that the news has a repetitive agenda, especially around politics and COVID-19 (43%); the news brings down their mood (36%); they're worn out by the amount of news (29%); they think the news is biased or untrustworthy (29%); the news leads to arguments they would rather avoid (17%); they have feelings of powerlessness (16%); they don’t have enough time (14%); and the news is too hard to understand (8%).

The U.S. had the fifth-largest drop in the number of people saying they are very or extremely interested in news, from 67% in 2015 to 47% last year. Americans and those in the U.K. have the highest concern for how news affects their moods, (55% in the U.K.; 49% in the U.S.).

I get that; news can be emotional and even depressing. People are tired of the polarization, conflict and heavier challenges about things such as climate change. It would be nice to live in the world John Lennon wrote about in "Imagine."

Often, I hear it's the national news that's the irritant. But staying away from all media means missing out on the local and state issues that have more direct impact on our lives.

Another characteristic defining more of this American news diet is politics.

For news avoiders, those on the right cite distrust and bias, while those on the left say they feel overwhelmed and powerlessness and worry that it might lead to arguments.

No matter the reason, the result is the same — less education and knowledge about public affairs, including at the local and state levels. Avoidance is no way to improve a community.

As with any problem, ignoring it doesn't make it go away. Choosing not to check out daily headlines and stories only gives power to those who do. That's how extremism thrives.

Interestingly, the Reuters and Oxford report includes a couple of factors that appear to be exacerbating news avoidance.

One centers on the amount of information available. The average person scrolls past about 300 feet of content on their phones daily. No one can absorb all that information.

Then there is the cost of news.

Only 17% of the world's population paid for for any digital news last year, whether subscription, donation or one-time payment. About 83% follow news from free online sources, which are typically the least reliable.

In the U.S., only 19% pay for digital news content. Of Americans paying for news, only 17% are younger than 30; 27% pay for a local news source; and 7% subscribe to a foreign title. Among Americans paying for news, 56% subscribe to two or more media sources.

But here's one survey response regarding cost: "I don’t like when the New York Times asks me to subscribe to read the news. It’s a scam. News is meant to be free," said a 27-year-old man.

People want information for free, believing it's a right more than a job. That has to be overcome. Information providers and consumers are essential to a functioning democracy.

The biggest indicator of whether a person votes is education. The more educated a person, the greater the likelihood for that person to be a consistent voter. Education isn’t always measured by diplomas and degrees; it’s often a gauge of current civic knowledge.

Oklahoma has the lowest voter turnout in the nation. It's worse in municipal and school elections than in broader elections.

In April's Tulsa Public Schools District 1 school board race, only 2,212 people voted. (Stacey Woolley won by 809 votes.) The previous year, fewer than 1,000 people cast a ballot in the District 4 contest (E'Lena Ashley won by 126 votes), and nearly 4,900 turned out in District 7 (Susan Lamkin won by 382 votes). Each number was just a small fraction of eligible voters.

A silver lining in the chaos created by State Superintendent Ryan Walters around TPS is that more Tulsans are paying attention. They are reaching out to lawmakers, signing petitions, fact-checking claims and seeking out news sources for up-to-date information. The hope is that that will be sustained; three TPS board seats are up for election next year.

Democracy works best with a well-informed electorate. Rather than being told how to vote, Americans are better served in knowing why to vote. That can only come by keeping up with current events.