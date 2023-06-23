Holocaust survivor Eva K. Unterman admits it’s exhausting at times retelling her life’s story. She has done so for decades, down to the details of the soldiers’ shiny black boots and hardness of concentration camp barracks.

Unterman continues to do so with patience, wisdom and determination.

The professional development conference for Holocaust educators has been named in her honor.

The recent sessions in Tulsa and Oklahoma City launched the statewide curriculum for Holocaust education.

Unterman, at age 90, was there to meet teachers and, again, share her journey.

“Teachers are my heroes,” she said. “They tell these stories to the next generations.

I’m so lucky to be around to share my story. It is my obligation to remember the children who did not survive. I see this as an opportunity.”

At age 6, the Nazis took over her homeland of Poland and forced her family in the ghettos of Lodz. Children often went missing, so families sought to hide their young, including putting Unterman down a dry well.

Her family was deported to the Auschwitz concentration camp, then put on a cattle car to Stutthof and Dresden. She ended up in Theresienstadt, where her family was marched and, ultimately, liberated when she was 12.

Unterman married her husband, Herb, an American soldier from New York. They eventually settled in Tulsa and had two children.

Her granddaughter, Phoebe, wrote about Unterman’s childhood in the book “Through Eva’s Eyes.”

“I can tell the story and not fall apart because of a numbness to it,” she said.

“I am glad I have this numbness because it allows me to tell you the story. I didn’t truly talk about it for 20 years.”

In 1978, she opened up publicly about her experience after being asked to speak to a middle school class by a teacher. That led to a collaboration with retired teacher Ruth Ann Cooper to develop a 150-page curriculum and three-week summer program.

Unterman has been a force for Holocaust education ever since and supported numerous youth causes. It is fitting the statewide conferences are held in her name.

“What you are doing is so very important,” she told the teachers. “This is not just a Jewish story. This is a story of all of us.”