The strike of actors and writers in California may seem distant, but the issues are closer than Oklahomans may think.

In a rapidly changing era, striking workers are raising concerns that resonate with others: exorbitant CEO salaries, fair pay, union influence, workers rights, artificial intelligence abuses.

Among all the back-and-forth are the testimonies from the famous to the unknown posted daily on social media. Their experiences crystallize and provide evidence of the problems.

Oklahoma’s growing involvement in film and television production attracts local interest in what’s happening on the picket lines. The state may not be union friendly, but productions filmed here abide by the contracts negotiated in California.

Striking workers say they want higher minimum pay and residuals to address the effects of streaming services along with legal protections around AI.

Since May, about 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of America have been on strike. They were joined on July 14 by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, a union representing about 160,000 Hollywood actors. It marks the first time in more than 60 years that both unions have stopped work at the same time. Studios have halted productions.

Workers say streaming services have significantly reduced what actors and writers make, in part due to shorter seasons than the traditional networks. The popular “NCIS” on CBS had 22 episodes in the past season, compared to eight for “The Mandalorian” on Disney+.

Writers are fighting the use of “mini rooms” by studios. This practice hires half a writing staff to outline and script entire seasons on short deadlines with no guarantee of job security if picked up.

Any worker who has been told “we’ve got to do more with less” knows this frustration.

Residuals are another sticking point. These are long-term payments made after a first-run ends as the show airs on reruns or streaming. Payouts decline over time and depend on factors such as the size of a person’s role, the production budget and the length of the show.

Streaming services do not release numbers on viewership. Union members say that once a show goes to one of those services, the residuals get cut significantly — sometimes to nothing.

After Disney CEO Bob Iger — who earns about $27 million a year — called the demands unrealistic and told Variety that “it’s very disturbing to me,” workers started showing their residual checks under #postyourpay.

Actress Jana Schmieding, who plays the snarky Indian Health Services receptionist on FX’s “Reservation Dogs” (filmed in Oklahoma), posted on Twitter a copy of a pending payment from Walt Disney Productions.

“To fans of my character Bev on Reservation Dogs, here’s a peek behind the IHS counter at what part of my residuals looks like for acting on a show that I love. I pull in $.03 each quarter for UNLIMITED world wide streams on fx/hulu/DISNEY.”

Several actors from “Orange is the New Black,” a top Netflix hit from 2013 to 2019, have revealed their paltry residuals. Kimiko Glenn posted on TikTok a foreign royalty statement showing that 48 episodes in one year earned her $27.30.

Actor Kamil McFadden, who has worked on many teen shows, uploaded a video on Twitter of his residual listings ranging from about $2.80 to -$73: “Wanna see something crazy? Y’all ever seen negative amounts on your residuals? The full video is almost two minutes long, and I’m only netting $2.77. The math ain’t mathing.”

Studios are not losing money, but what is made goes to the top 1%. Hollywood executive pay grew 51% between 2018 and 2021, with a median compensation package of $22.3 million, according to an Equilar analysis. The highest paid executive was David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., who earned about $499 million from 2018 to 2022.

The Writers Guild says median pay in the last decade for its members has gone down 4%, or 23% when adjusted for inflation. Nationally, actors earn $36.06 an hour, but in California, it’s $27.73 hourly, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

This inequity is not unique to the entertainment industry.

America’s corporate boards rewarded CEOs at a rate 399 times higher than workers across all sectors in 2021, according to the Economic Policy Institute. And golden parachute clauses ensure that executives receive big payouts even when being fired for their failures.

It shouldn’t be a surprise that approval of labor unions hit its highest mark (71%) since Gallup has reported the measure since 1965. One in six Americans now live in a union household. Union support is particularly high among people age 18-34 (77%).

Of equal concern for strikers are the ethical uses of AI and use of a person’s likeness. This could affect anyone from a nameless extra to a big-time famous performer.

Character actor Erik Passoja posted on Facebook about accepting a job in 2014 where he performed several scenes in the character of a Belgian geneticist for the video game “Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare.” He was paid for a face-scanning process and acting work.

What he didn’t know was that the company would use his likeness in an online player-versus-player game that requires monthly subscriptions.

“Players can shoot me in the face, blow me up, stab me, push me off a cliff, and burn me alive, all while I scream and die in extreme violence. This is not a Belgian geneticist. This is a completely different character,” Passoja wrote. That game made more than $1 billion. Think of that amount. If he had performed those scenes for a movie, he would have residuals, and his likeness would not be used for other characters. “All I received was the original session fee. I had no say in how my likeness was used, or that it would be subjected to such violence,” he wrote. “If you believe that producers will fairly handle AI without specific legal boundaries, think again. We need to revolutionize actor compensation for the digital age.” Performers often don’t have the resources to hire attorneys to fight studios on these predatory practices. That’s why unions are tackling this for all workers. In a compelling op-ed for Newsweek, actor Justine Bateman argues against using AI for the arts because it’s a poor imitation based on the work of others. She is best known for her role in the 1980s sitcom “Family Ties” and holds a degree in computer science and digital media management from UCLA. Bateman says the problem begins with AI-generated scripts and scans of performer images and voices. Eventually, viewers could be able to order custom-created shows, such as another season of a discontinued show. It’s possible a person could scan their own image and pay to be in a custom program or replace a performer in an existing production. “AI has to be addressed now or never,” Bateman stated. “I believe this is the last time any labor action will be effective in our business. If we don’t make strong rules now, they simply won’t notice if we strike in three years, because at that point, they won’t need us.” With AI, everyone has a stake in this conversation when it comes to how our likeness is used, especially for entertainment and profit. Each leap in technology comes with fear — for a reason. Social media is wonderful in connecting friends and family. But it became a bastion for bullying and misinformation. Research is showing that our youth have been harmed by aspects of social media, from body image to social pressures. Photo- and video-altering software has tampered with political discourse by creating fake images, and the public has trouble sorting out fact and fiction. This is a situation where the entertainment unions are fighting to get ahead of the AI consequences. What will be felt by the artists will expand to the greater public, and it’s worth fighting for.

