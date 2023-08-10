In a warped version of "Are you there God? It's me, Margaret" comes a doozy of debate at the Tulsa Public Schools board meeting about kids getting their periods.

The board on Monday voted to approve a contract of up to $150,000 with the Aunt Flow Corp. (awesome company name) to stock restrooms with tampons and sanitary pads. They go in girls restrooms, staff restrooms, gender-neutral restrooms typically designed for one person, and nurses' offices.

This isn't a new thing, as schools have been offering these very essential products for decades.

Enter TPS board member E'Lena Ashley, who makes everything, now including menstrual cycles, a political litmus test.

Her opposition was expected after she brought up the subject in a community meeting last week. She's concerned about transgender students using these products. The strange obsession of what transgender people do in bathroom stalls appears to have no bounds.

In addition, Ashley called the contract a waste of money because the products could be obtained from a school nurse or a friend. Where does she think nurses get their supplies?

As if a school nurse is the Oprah of hygiene products — "You get a tampon, and you get a tampon, and you get a tampon." In reality, TPS doesn't have enough nurses for all schools, with some traveling among sites.

For a kid getting a surprise visit from Aunt Flo during fourth hour, rushing down to a nurse's office (hoping someone is actually there) before heading to the restroom would be embarrassing and a waste of class time, and it possibility could ruin some pants.

Ashley referred to periods as a "health concern" for students with "flow issues," and she argued that parents have a right to know such things. But it's apparent that her opposition is really about her anti-transgender position, since she mentioned male students several times.

"Does that allow young people to privately have their cycle and not be able to address a flowing issue with a parent or health professional?" she asked.

Yes, it means young people can be trusted to handle their periods in the privacy of a school restroom. Give all kids this dignity.

Speaking for parents, do not call us every time our kids start a period. That is not a emergency.

Board member Stacey Woolley summed it up well, saying: "My greatest fear right now is what feels like sowing the seeds of bigotry where it does not need to be sown."

Set the right bathroom priorities: Keep school restrooms working, clean and stocked with tampons and pads with wings. Focus on getting rid of vaping and bullying.

After the transphobic argument came this from Ashley: "Should we be paying for the staff's feminine hygiene products?"

"Yes," said Gist.

A toilet paper analogy was used. (This was an actual public meeting conversation.) Staff aren't required to walk around with their own TP roll, so menstrual products shouldn't be any different.

Board member John Croisant — the only man on the board present that night and secure enough to tackle the topic — presented it this way:

"If we're talking about supporting staff and students, then that is about small and big things. As a business owner myself, I want to take care of what my employees need, for what they ask for and above. That's how I get them to stay," he said.

Board member Diamond Marshall said having products in restrooms saves staff and students the time otherwise needed to search down a product. As a former teacher of students in the age range of menarche, she knows that emergency restroom visits can be disruptive. So why not make it as easy on kids as possible?

"I don't know how anyone who is prioritizing education and keeping students in the classrooms would be opposed to this," she said.

For those not in the know: The cost of a pack of about 35 tampons or 42 sanitary pads runs about $10. Inflation last year pushed the cost up by 9% for pads and 10% for tampons.

Board member Jennettie Marshall said the expense could be a hardship for some people. She's right; period poverty is the genesis of movements to eliminate those products from taxation.

Jennettie Marshall said teachers spend their own money to decorate classrooms, provide supplies and snacks to children, and have extra clothes on hand for emergencies.

"They never complain about spending that little bit of money that takes away from their own families," she said. "We talk about doing something for staff. This is one small thing, but it at least shows we value the people who sign on here and come to work.

"We are taking care of students and our people. When we cloud issues with this kind of clutter of conversation, we take away that we are simply humans taking care of human needs."

After about 25 minutes of period talk that felt like four hours, the vote was taken. No surprise: Ashley voted no while five approved.

"I do not want to see us exclude the parent in any situation where there is a health issue at stake, where a child in a restroom who may be trans or nontrans handles themselves with their health that should involve a nurse or parent notification."

That's a smokescreen for her personal bias. Kids getting periods at school isn't a health issue; it's normal. Young people deserve more trust, respect and privacy to handle this part of adulthood.

Video: TPS superintendent Deborah Gist speaks after Aug. 7 school board meeting