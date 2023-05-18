To end the acrimonious standoff over education funding, lawmakers have agreed on big investments but created a door to pay for private schools.

If passed, there is plenty to like and a significant aspect of concern. The $625 million package boosts teacher pay by an average of $4,766 per educator, increases per student spending by about $1,000, guarantees six weeks maternity leave, gives $10 million to a three-year literacy program and about $96,000 annually for three years to each district for a security program (no matter the student size).

Another $125 million will go to the Redbud Fund; it provides money for school buildings in low property tax districts and charter schools, which don’t receive property tax.

Of the total, $500 million will go through the funding formula that was created to treat districts fairly based on student demographics. Some lawmakers pushed for putting money outside the mechanism; that was wisely avoided.

The agreement includes tinkering with the formula to give more weight to districts of concentrated poverty, transportation needs and those with fewer students. We urge lawmakers to keep fairness in mind when wanting to edge more toward rural schools.

The biggest drawback is that it would create tax credits available to all private school students, regardless of household income. For the next fiscal year, that is capped at $155 million then goes up to $200 million and $250 million by 2026.

For years, the influential school choice movement has pushed for no-strings-attached vouchers for tax money to go directly to private schools. Gov. Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent Ryan Walters made school choice a cornerstone of their education agendas.

The Oklahoma House came up with the tax credit option, which gives households money back from the state for sending kids to private schools. This negotiated plan would give $7,500 to households earning less than $75,000, and all private school students would get at least $5,000. Homeschool children get $1,000.

No private schools or homeschools of these students are required to provide transparency or accountability on their academic outcomes.

These tax credits are on top of the Lindsey Nicole Henry scholarships and grants available from the Oklahoma Scholarship Fund, which also gives tax credits of up to 75% of the donation. Because these are stackable credits, it's possible to double or triple dip into these funds for private schools.

Imagine a person donating to the Oklahoma Scholarship Fund for that tax credit, then claims the private school credits for their children, who may also qualify for the Lindsey Nicole Henry Scholarship. A scenario exists to make money (from taxpayers) on private school choice.

While tax credits may be viewed as causing the least amount of damage to public schools, it's still giving tax money for a private education, many rooted in religious education — a violation of the state constitution.

For public schools, the boosts would likely move the needle on per pupil spending (at 47th nationally and last regionally). In average teacher pay, the rank of 38th nationally may improve, but regionally will remain in fourth because Texas, Colorado and New Mexico are so far ahead.

Finally, while this plan gives public education necessary funding, there remains morale problems among educators. Disrespect has permeated the political rhetoric, often led by Superintendent Walters. More leaders must stand up to false accusations and inflammatory language.

To truly show support for public education, funding and respect go hand-in-hand.