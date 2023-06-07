It took only five words for legendary coach and two-time Olympian John Smith to persuade me to wrestle for Oklahoma State University. He showed up at my front door and said, “You are a Cowboy now.”

That was the start of my college career and the first time I had been recruited for my talents.

It wasn’t like that when I was accepted to medical school. There were no scouts or celebrity coaches. No one came to my house to recruit me with generous scholarships.

Instead, I was teaching a class of eighth graders and had to ask a fellow teacher to take over while I took the phone call I had been anticipating for nine years. It would cost me $238,000 to attend medical school, a price I was willing to pay because I knew the value to my community would far exceed that amount.

I have been scouted for my body but skipped for my brain.

Because of a poor medical recruiting system, we are losing lives, talent and time. I am the only Black male resident emergency physician in Tulsa, and starting July 1, I’ll be the only one in the state.

This is important, since in counties with more Black doctors, Black residents live longer. Furthermore, in 2021, Black people in Oklahoma had the highest rates of infant mortality, heart disease, stroke, prostate cancer, breast cancer, and deaths from influenza and pneumonia.

This summer, Tulsa will lose nine out of 12 Black physicians matriculating out of training to other states. That means four-plus years of training and investment with no immediate return to the lives of Oklahomans. Among those leaving the state are two OB-GYNs, three family practitioners, two ER physicians and one orthopedic surgeon.

We fail to retain these providers for multiple reasons, which include Oklahoma lacking metrics to measure our diverse physician depth charts, such as there being only one practicing Black orthopedic physician in the state yet no active efforts to address the deficit.

Additionally, the underutilization and undervaluation of our diverse workforce and pipeline allows for the continued siphoning of talent out of Oklahoma.

What if we invested in recruiting and retaining these doctors the way our universities do to attract and keep star athletes? The medical talent pool in Oklahoma has been neglected from the lack of upstream scouting and downstream support networks.

Black doctors are more likely to work in some of the most resource-sparse areas with some of the most complex patients and cases.

The American Association of Medical Colleges has an action plan that can help transform some of our most underrepresented students into Oklahoma’s next health care leaders and providers. We can start by introducing health literacy early, in partnership with educators at all levels and the community.

We can connect students with career mentors and occupational exposure early through entities such as my company, Youth Medical Mentorship. We can ensure access to and representation in Advanced Placement courses that mirror our neighborhoods and hospital waiting rooms to build a more highly skilled and competitive workforce, because we will need more Black men and women in chemistry before they are in white coats.

I particularly love working shifts in places like Okemah, where I've met and cared for residents from Oklahoma’s second Black Wall Street, Boley. I’m grateful for that opportunity to provide quality care. But wouldn’t it be even better if hospitals and medical schools engaged, recruited, supported and retained doctors from towns like Boley?

We can find a successful model right next door in Missouri, where the University of Missouri School of Medicine developed the Rural Track Pipeline Program to increase the number and retention of rural physicians statewide.

Each physician in Oklahoma contributes $1.9 million in net value and 11.7 jobs, far exceeding my cost of attendance. Academic and medical institutions can help track, support and retain talent from high-risk and underserved communities.

Unfortunately, student support efforts are historically underfunded, inappropriately staffed and constantly under attack by individuals who repeatedly forfeit and censor education opportunities with political rhetoric. However, we will continue to train a talented and diverse health professional workforce to seek communities where their value will be respected and supported.

As sports fans, we mourn when our star players leave for out-of-state teams. We need to fight just as hard to retain the doctors we train. The academic achievement gap costs the nation $310 billion to $525 billion, and premature deaths and poor outcomes stifle economic progress; it’s time to recruit for a championship roster.

Once I reached Stillwater, Coach Smith gave me two options: “You will either build champions or become one.” Oklahoma leaders have a similar challenge ahead for our future health professional workforce.

We can continue to develop physicians only to see them leave for other states — and continue to rank at the bottom in health outcomes. Or we can implement a game-changing strategy that will make all of Oklahoma healthier and wealthier by following a playbook backed by evidence with the power to save more lives.

Dr. Chris McNeil is a father of three, an emergency medicine physician resident at Oklahoma State University Medical Center in Tulsa, executive director of Youth Medical Mentorship, a Union Public Schools board member and a 2023 Aspen Institute Healthy Communities Fellow.