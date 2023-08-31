Coming out of a pandemic, I thought some of the wildest phone calls were behind me as a Union school board member, but these past days definitely changed the precedent.

Within the span of hours, I was consulted on what to do about a bomb threat at Ochoa Elementary caused by political gimmicks. And, while I was surrounded by noise, another phone call came from a Union alumnus with a request to practice for his upcoming medical school interview.

In the midst of chaos, hope was a student returning home.

I met Bryan Flores in 2013 when he was in the REACH (formerly Carrera) Program. Bryan always took advantage of key learning opportunities and relationships to help him grow. He became proficient in English as a second language while mastering Spanish in his home. He was in the first cohort of the Earn a Degree, Graduate Early Program in collaboration with Tulsa Community College.

In the EDGE Program, Bryan completed his associate degree by the end of high school. He started at the University of Oklahoma as a junior with Oklahoma’s Promise and other scholarships to pay for the final two years of college, taking the cost off his family. He will graduate in December, and his success is a resounding testament for all those in education currently surrounded by noise and distractions.

Bryan is the product of the system working correctly — a system that can develop talent by making a student fall in love with learning and minimize distractions while maximizing his potential.

Academic success starts with trusting the process, like Bryan and his family did. They resisted disruptions in progress for students including mobility, language dissonance, limited access to resources and now political nonsense.

The school and community allowed Bryan to develop discipline and hone the same skills used by practitioners and top-tier athletes to perform at an elite level.

Additionally, Bryan went from “at-risk” on paper to an attractive recruit for any medical school in the country because he sought out learning opportunities, identified new programs that could help his future and raised his hand when he needed extra support to reach his goals. He is the product of a system the pandemic couldn’t even stop.

Finally, Bryan represents a goal and new standard for the community, not only as a role model through the power of education, but also as a testament to what is possible with the underlying talent bed and current education infrastructure if we all trust the process.

Bryan can evolve the health of neighborhoods and health care systems. Bryan is a rare gem that represents a fourth of the U.S. population in 2045, while increasing Spanish-speaking physicians currently estimated at less than 6%. If Bryan continues on to be a physician here in Tulsa, our community will have developed an underrepresented, bilingual and homegrown physician in a fraction of the time with no debt.

This would be a truly powerful longitudinal recruitment and retention tool for the medical infrastructure from Oklahoma for Oklahomans.

We have to stay focused amongst the noise to see success stories like Bryan’s every day. We have a system that can work for any and everyone, especially when funded properly and free of political gimmicks. Our kids need us focused now more than ever to shape Oklahoma’s future!

Dr. Chris McNeil is a father of three, an emergency medicine physician resident at Oklahoma State University Medical Center in Tulsa, executive director of Youth Medical Mentorship, a Union Public Schools board member and a 2023 Aspen Institute Healthy Communities Fellow.