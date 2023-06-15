Before the tragedy unfolded that led to the book “Killers of the Flower Moon,” there was Oklahoma’s Kate Barnard.

More than a decade before the FBI arrived in Osage County to probe crimes against the oil-rich Osage Nation, Kate Barnard’s state office was doing the same thing. Illegal activity involving the Osage estates was “deplorable,” her investigator reported, but similar criminal conditions among tribes that were headquartered and existed in many counties.

In 1908, Kate discovered that Native American orphans were being cheated of their allotted estates by every means imaginable: forgery, perjury, bribery, embezzlement, kidnapping and murder. She uncovered a vast conspiracy of corruption involving county judges, attorneys, businessmen, bankers, oilmen and ordinary citizens. Some became prominent millionaires and celebrated philanthropists.

She was the only state official to come to the aid of the Indigenous minors being victimized. She directed her department of charities and corrections to prosecute grafters “without fear or favor” and to restore properties to those Native American orphans. They did so in the Muscgoee Nation, Cherokee Nation and Chickasaw Nation, but the most infamous was in Choctaw Nation where federal agents said McCurtain County was the most corrupt county in the state.

The spoils were enormous. Some 60,000 Native American minors owned one-third of the property in the former Indian Territory. With coal, timber, asphalt and oil, the value was $4.7 billion in today’s money. Kate was standing between the grafters and that money. She had to go.

The grafters hated her “like the devil hates holy water,” a reporter wrote in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The grafters—and the state’s fourth Legislature—closed forces, destroyed her office in 1914 and ended her prosecution. The plunder of Native American properties roared on.

Angie Debo wrote about Kate’s work in “And Still the Waters Run.” I wrote about it in more detail in her biography “A Life on Fire: Oklahoma’s Kate Barnard.” Since the book came out a year ago, I have spoken about Kate to numerous groups. Most people say they have never heard of her, including a man who taught Oklahoma history in the state’s public schools.

A surprising number have a connection to that shameful episode in state history. “My grandmother was one of those Indian children,” a woman told me. “Bankers took her land.” A man told me he had worked for an oil company begun by a grocer who traded food to Native Americans in exchanges for their leases.

At statehood, Kate championed issues to make Oklahoma progressive: compulsory education, criminal justice reform, mental health treatment, livable wages and care for children. She campaigned for them and helped write them into law. Those are the same issues in the news today.

She was the most famous Oklahoman of her day, nationally known as “The Good Angel of Oklahoma.” She was a fearless political campaigner, visionary social activist and the first woman elected to state office, long before woman’s suffrage.

Then she took on what was called the “Indian Question” and confronted an insurmountable wall of greed and corruption. It ruined her department, her health and her life. She lived the rest of her life as a recluse and died alone in an Oklahoma City hotel in 1930 at age 55. Her grave was unmarked for 50 years.

The World editorial “Film has relevant message” (June 4) said so truthfully, “Oklahoma’s ground is soaked in blood.” It is true of the Tulsa Race Massacre, the Osage murders and Kate Barnard’s failed work on behalf of wealthy but helpless Native American orphans.

It is easy to see Kate’s life as a tragedy, but she never gave up hope. She was a single, brave voice for right against impossible odds. She said that when she was dead, the youth of Oklahoma would take up the banner where she dropped it because “no battle for justice was ever lost.”

Kate Barnard was a woman of moral courage and fearless action. Her fiery life was dramatic as a movie. With a sad ending.

Connie Cronley is a writer who lives in Tulsa. Her book “A Life on Fire: Oklahoma’s Kate Barnard” won the Oklahoma Historical Society’s E. E. Dale Award as the best book of 2022.