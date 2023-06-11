Fifteen years ago, something spectacular happened in downtown Tulsa that shook the city to its very core. It was the grand opening of the ASM Global-managed BOK Center, an award-winning concert venue that has since become the unrivaled superstar of entertainment in the region.

As we raise our glasses and cue the birthday music for its 15th anniversary, its impossible to ignore the seismic impact BOK Center has had on downtown Tulsa and the entire arena industry. It's safe to say this place knows how to rock 'n' roll, both in live performances and in transforming an entire cityscape.

The history of BOK Center is brimming with unforgettable performances, boasting a star-studded lineup that reads like a who's who of iconic artists and entertainers who have graced its stage throughout the years.

The arena has welcome music sensations like Lady Antebellum, who delivered an unforgettable performance alongside the mesmerizing Lady Gaga. Sports enthusiasts have witnessed thrilling matchups featuring the Dallas Stars, University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University basketball and the fierce athleticism and gripping showdowns of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships.

Pop sensations OneRepublic and chart-topping British One Direction have rocked BOK Center, while country music legend Alan Jackson and the incomparable Janet Jackson have serenaded crowds.

Comedic talents Jamie Foxx and Jeff Foxworthy have provided endless laughter, while the soulful melodies of John Legend swept through the air. And, who could forget the legendary Eagles whose music is a timeless classic. Let's not overlook the country music magic of the two beloved Lukes — the chart-topping Luke Combs and the hip-shaking Luke Bryan.

While the past 15 years have been nothing short of incredible, BOK Center is in the midst of a monumental year and is on track for the highest number of ticketed shows in venue history and won't be easing its pace anytime soon.

The ASM Global-managed Cox Convention Center is also synonymous with hosting successful and memorable gatherings and is on track for an extraordinary year as occupancy is projected to increase over the prior year by 63% by the end of 2023, the highest it has been in the past five years.

As the Cox Convention Center continues to be a cornerstone of Tulsa's event landscape, we eagerly anticipate the forthcoming celebration of its 60th anniversary next year. Six decades of excellence, innovation and hospitality have firmly established the convention center as a trusted venue for unforgettable experiences.

Throughout its rich history, the Cox Convention Center has played host to countless gatherings, leaving a lasting impression on attendees from near and far.

As we reflect on the extraordinary journey of the past 15 years, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to the incredible city of Tulsa. Without your unwavering support and passion for live events and entertainment, the BOK Center and Cox Convention Center would not be the thriving and dynamic venues they are today.

From the patrons who fill the seats with excitement and energy to the event planners and nonprofit organizations that bring in passionate advocates, and generous donors, fostering a sense of unity and support for various causes in the community.

To our esteemed founding partners, sponsors and premium seat holders who have been instrumental in our success, we owe a debt of gratitude to each and every one of you. Your dedicated and enthusiasm have propelled us forward, especially in the challenging post-pandemic era

With your support, 2023 is shaping up to be our most extraordinary year yet, and we are honored to be part of this vibrant community.

Thank you, Tulsa, for being the heartbeat that brings our venues to life and for making them an unparalleled destination for unforgettable experiences.

Bryan Crow is the vice president and general manager of ASM Global-managed BOK Center and Cox Business Convention Center.