The recent decision by the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board to approve the application for what would be the nation’s first publicly funded religious charter school is cause for serious concern.

As attorney general, I have a solemn obligation to uphold the constitutions of the United States and Oklahoma. The establishment of a public school that teaches Catholicism, or any other faith, infringes on the rights of all taxpayers and represents a clear threat to both constitutions. The law simply does not allow for a religious school to be funded with public dollars.

Despite the rhetoric of some, the application approval is no win for religious liberty. I wholeheartedly support the freedom for us all to worship however we choose without the state sanctioning or limiting all our choices. The framers of our Constitution wisely enshrined that freedom in the First Amendment’s prohibition of any law “respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”

Religious liberty has been a beacon of light that has drawn people to these shores for as long as we have been a nation. It is an essential part of who we are as Americans.

In this case, however, public funds would be directed to a school that adheres to one specific faith — a concept antithetical to religious liberty. This is a giant step backward for religious freedom in the state of Oklahoma.

Supporters of the proposed St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School have declared that it will be “Catholic in teaching, Catholic in employment and Catholic in every way.” The concern is not one of academic excellence. Oklahoma already has many high-quality Catholic schools, and there is no reason to believe this one would be any different.

That is not the issue. Many Oklahomans do not want their taxes funding a Catholic school, just as many Christians might likely oppose their tax dollars supporting a religious school of faiths other than their own.

This issue is about more than state-funded Catholic, Jewish or Muslim schools. The board’s vote on June 5 set a precedent that will force taxpayers to support applications that most Oklahomans find reprehensible. What about a Wicca school? A satanic school?

By dispensing with the first clause of the First Amendment, three members of the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board drove a stake through the heart of traditional American liberties. The blood from that wound may likely eviscerate religious rights for all Oklahomans.

Moreover, the board’s decision is a costly one for Oklahoma taxpayers. When board members violated their oath with a vote for approval that ignored the restrictions of law, they exposed Oklahoma to significant litigation.

St. Isidore of Seville, or any publicly funded religious school, will cause harm to our state by setting a precedent that violates the Oklahoma and U.S. constitutions. For the sake of future generations, Oklahomans must have public officials who fight to preserve the integrity of law. The Statewide Virtual Charter School Board threw that concept to the wind.

I was elected to uphold the rule of law, and this is what I will do, so help me God.

Gentner Drummond has been serving as Oklahoma's attorney general since November 2022.