Cartoon: Roadwork Bruce Plante Sep 7, 2023 17 min ago 0 Bruce Plante Bruce Plante Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bruce Plante Bruce Plante 0 Comments Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Cartoon: Labor Day Read today's cartoon by Guy Parsons. Cartoon: A Republican And A Democrat In A Bar Read today's cartoon by Bruce Plante. Cartoon: Economy Improving Read today's cartoon by Jeff Koterba. Cartoon: Old math Pat Bagley Cartoon: Oklahoma Three Little Pigs Bruce Plante