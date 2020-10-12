Adam Zyglis, Cagle Cartoons
"The neighbors don’t want it, the Brookside neighborhood doesn’t need it and the citizens of Tulsa deserve better," said Tulsa resident Linda Connor.
During a time in which egregious racism and hate are being more widely exposed in this nation, we write to express our lament and to bring awareness at a critical juncture.
"Who do you believe, your lying eyes or President Donald Trump?" asks Tulsa resident Bill Foster.
"In this red state, Inhofe may very well be reelected, but it won't be with my vote," said Cushing resident Tom Christopher.
Under the proposal, there are many other crimes which they incredibly categorize as being non-violent: arson resulting in injury to a firefighter, aggravated assault and battery, burglary, pointing a firearm, DUI resulting in bodily injury, felons possessing firearms and leaving the scene of an injury collision, the column says. This list goes on and on.
Improving the criminal justice system has long been a priority for conservatives across the country, including state leaders and voters right …
"Ask yourself if these are the qualities you want from an American president who represents you and your country," said Owasso resident Ken Widdowson.
I find it tragic that elected officials who are supposed to be professionals can stoop to such disgust as Sens. James Lankford and Jim Inhofe …
"Oklahoma can be so much more than a medium-sized plains state with two bite-sized cities most Americans can't find on a map," said Tulsa resident Michael Kraft.
