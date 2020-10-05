Related to this story
Under the proposal, there are many other crimes which they incredibly categorize as being non-violent: arson resulting in injury to a firefighter, aggravated assault and battery, burglary, pointing a firearm, DUI resulting in bodily injury, felons possessing firearms and leaving the scene of an injury collision, the column says. This list goes on and on.
Tulsa World editorial: We don't begrudge Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado's ad endorsing Sen. Jim Inhofe, but he should have left his uniform in the closet
As the sheriff of Tulsa County, Regalado should consider how he exercises his First Amendment rights so that he doesn't inappropriately use public authority and the color of law in the pursuit of political ends, the editorial says.
"Why can’t our senators be honest with us and admit that their position in 2016 and their opposite position now are both based on 'We’ve got the power so we will do whatever we want'?" asks Tulsa resident Kenneth Setter.
Addiction is a public and mental health issue that cannot be solved through the courts, said Tulsa resident Hailey Rae Ferguson.
"A generation of kids are being turned off the idea of public service, a once noble endeavor of our brightest and most dedicated community leaders," said editorial writer Ginnie Graham.
Ginnie Graham: Broken Arrow mother warns of little-known boating danger after death of her 9-year-old son
Cassi Free is seeking an official awareness campaign and expansions into boater training requirements.
Tulsa resident William Wheeler questions the impact of Joe Biden's debate reactions.
We wish President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump a quick and full recovery from COVID-19, the editorial says.
Tulsa World editorial: Even if state leaders fail to act to slow the COVID-19 pandemic in Oklahoma, each of us must
Driven by Labor Day activities, a resumption of fall sports and other large gatherings, September is headed toward being the worst month the state has seen yet for COVID-19 infections, the editorial says. That inevitably will be followed by another spike: the number of COVID-19 deaths in the state, the experts say.