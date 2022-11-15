Cartoon: Twitter rain

B. Fishel
B. Fishel
"We have confidence election officials acted appropriately. We do not have the same confidence in Regalado’s investigation." the editorial states.
Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette discuss pre-election poll inaccuracy in statewide races; the low voter turnout compared to other states; and 42% of Oklahoma voters choosing straight-party voting.
"Since he became president I have less money, there is more crime, cost of groceries and gasoline have skyrocketed," says Sapulpa resident Georgetta Ernst.
"When people’s lives and fortunes are at stake, we don’t want average, we want excellence," says Tulsa resident Tom Walker.
Read today's cartoon by Bob Gorrell.
"It’s long past time for lawmakers to follow through on the will of Oklahoma voters." says David Gateley.
"Tulsa Air Force veteran Galand Kramer, held as a POW in North Korea for more than 2,000 days, said a daily shared, secret message sustained their spirits." says Michael Lapolla.
"Her remarks do not support the message of unity that is necessary to govern Tulsa," says Sand Springs resident Howard Siegel.
"A way to reduce the influence of shadow money is to reduce the value of an elected office. The best way to do that is increase the number of offices." says Editorials editor Ginnie Graham.
"(T)he decision to announce the closing and firing of all staff overnight was uncalled for," says Bixby resident Robert Morrison.
