Dave Whamond
Dave Whamond
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Dave Whamond
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
I wish Walters would spend his energy providing a high-quality public education and less time acting like an evangelistic preacher, says Tulsa…
Educators are now obsessed with the indoctrination of the lies regarding climate change, critical race theory, LGBTQ+ and that America really …
Oklahomans should be troubled by the findings uncovered by State Auditor Cindy Byrd showing state officials likely misspent at least $29 milli…
Students who remained firm in opposing abortion started to question our polarizing abortion rhetoric. The abortion issue is complex, nuanced a…
"The opinion hurts, and it’s a devastating blow to equality, but queer Tulsa is resilient — and Tulsa will continue to love and serve all its …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.