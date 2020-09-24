Cartoon: Equal Justice
- Christopher Weyant, Cagle Cartoons
-
-
Related to this story
Most Popular
Noah Feldman: Think the Kenosha shooting case is simple? It isn't, because of the gun Kyle Rittenhouse brought with him
- Updated
When gun rights get involved, the law tends to depart radically from common sense, the column says.
"Democrats want someone to lead who has integrity, honesty and morals," said Bartlesville resident Judy Harrington.
- Updated
"Debates are not just about telling the voters where you stand," the editorial says. "They're also about contrasting your ideas and accomplishments with those of your opponent. They're about showing how well you think on your feet. They're about demonstrating that your attitude and personality are what Oklahomans want representing them in Washington.
Suzanne Schreiber, TPS board: Here's what I consider when thinking about sending kids back into classrooms
- Updated
"I would be thrilled and relieved if I could send my children safely back to the classroom tomorrow. But a safe return to classrooms is about so much more than my hopes," she said.
"How dare he insinuate that I am less of an Oklahoman than he is just because my politics are not his politics," said Hominy resident Sherry Carter.
"He is divisive and encourages those who agree with him to disdain those who don't," said Tulsa resident Larry Vandiver.
- Updated
"This should be a regular front-page issue until the problems are fixed," said Tulsa resident Steven Miller.
- Updated
"Race has always been a factor, in overt and subconscious ways," said editorial writer Ginnie Graham.
"It's time for Inhofe to fly off into the sunset and let someone new bring us back into the sunlight," said Tulsa resident Jacqueline Brown.
Suzanne Schreiber, TPS board: Here's what I consider when thinking about sending kids back into classrooms
- Updated
"I would be thrilled and relieved if I could send my children safely back to the classroom tomorrow. But a safe return to classrooms is about so much more than my hopes," she said.