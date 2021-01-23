Opinion: Keeping Tulsa (and the world) compassionate is challenging work, but it's essential to a thriving society

Why do we say compassion is challenging work? There are two reasons, evident from the opening illustrations of this column.

First, to be compassionate means to be present with and to persons who are suffering, to see them, to hear them and to see if there is anything in our power that can be done to ameliorate their pain. Nurses are oftentimes the quintessential compassionate people. Showing compassion challenges us to be present to another’s suffering. Presence requires attention to pain and vulnerability. Paying attention and allowing ourselves to be vulnerable take energy and courage.

Second, showing compassion is challenging is because of the way our brains are wired. Human brains are wired to show compassion for those we deem to be “like us.” And there is the rub, especially in a large, pluralistic society that will soon be a no-majority culture. Showing compassion for those who are “like us” is insufficient for a thriving society. A healthy pluralistic society must include a very large circle of “like us.” To put a sharp point on that claim: Unless our circle of “like me” expands greatly, we will consign ourselves to a fractured society of polarization, division, and violence.