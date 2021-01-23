Opinion: Keeping Tulsa (and the world) compassionate is challenging work, but it's essential to a thriving society

Tears erupted from millions of eyes upon seeing that photo of the little refugee boy’s body washed up on the beach, but we can be downright stone-hearted when it comes to policies affecting millions of other human beings seeking a safe place to live.
We mourn deeply for our family or neighbor who died due to COVID-19 but feel numb when we hear “over 400,000 Americans have now died from the virus.”
A man may nurse a sick sibling or child at home but can thrust a flagpole into a policeman’s face as that man invades the U.S. Capitol with a few thousand others who care for persons “like them” but are willing to kill “the others.”
We give our child financial help to avoid eviction after the COVID-19 shutdown ends a bartending job, but pay no attention to news reports about the coming eviction tsunami.
And that unsheltered guy who recently staked out the corner down the street? What a nuisance.
Compassion is one of the greatest threads of any social fabric. A dearth of compassion will cause that fabric to disintegrate. If the social circles of compassion are too small or too few, look for social fragmentation and increased threats of violence.
Key questions for the health of any society are: Who is within our circle of compassion, and who is not? Who deserves or merits our compassion, and who does not?
If we want to live in a healthy society, we need to enlarge our circles of compassion.
Nearly six years ago, Tulsa took a step to increase compassionate action in the city. In 2015, the Tulsa City Council signed adopted the International Charter for Compassion, a worldwide initiative dedicated to this vision: “… a world in which the darkness of suffering is healed by the light of compassionate action; in which children and adults are literate and skilled in the transformative nature and power of compassion; and in which we treat ourselves, each other, and the natural world with dignity and respect, manifesting the Golden Rule in all relationships.”
The Compassionate Tulsa committee represents a variety of faith traditions —Jewish, Christian, Muslim, Unitarian-Universalist and others. We reside in different parts of the city and identify with several racial-ethnic communities. We include educators, clergy, law enforcement, writers and non-profit leaders. We are united by the recognition of our common humanity, of being neighbors to and for each other, and our commitment to engage in the challenging work of increasing compassion in Tulsa.
Since the committee’s inception as an unfunded group under the heading of the city’s Human Rights Commission, Compassionate Tulsa has sponsored the “Make Tulsa Golden Campaign and Golden Rule Pledge. Through a Tulsa World editorial, we expressed our support for mask-wearing as an act of compassion. On the eve of the November election, we invited the community to a candlelight vigil; about 100 people gathered, masked and socially distanced, to remind each other that darkness cannot overcome light. Compassionate Tulsa is currently planning the next several initiatives.
Why do we say compassion is challenging work? There are two reasons, evident from the opening illustrations of this column.
First, to be compassionate means to be present with and to persons who are suffering, to see them, to hear them and to see if there is anything in our power that can be done to ameliorate their pain. Nurses are oftentimes the quintessential compassionate people. Showing compassion challenges us to be present to another’s suffering. Presence requires attention to pain and vulnerability. Paying attention and allowing ourselves to be vulnerable take energy and courage.
Second, showing compassion is challenging is because of the way our brains are wired. Human brains are wired to show compassion for those we deem to be “like us.” And there is the rub, especially in a large, pluralistic society that will soon be a no-majority culture. Showing compassion for those who are “like us” is insufficient for a thriving society. A healthy pluralistic society must include a very large circle of “like us.” To put a sharp point on that claim: Unless our circle of “like me” expands greatly, we will consign ourselves to a fractured society of polarization, division, and violence.
Our good fortune as Tulsans is that many of us belong to faith communities. Our faith communities have huge potential roles to play in increasing compassion in the city — potential roles. Religion can be adept at reinforcing the boundaries of care around “our own,” raising and thickening walls that exclude others who are not “like us”, limiting compassion within rather than extending compassion outside our particular faith community. Our faith communities can also be skilled in teaching and modeling how to enlarge the circles of our compassion beyond the comfort zone of our particular faith or set of beliefs. Interfaith efforts that cultivate attitudes and acts of compassion beyond the walls that house our religious services are the potential contributions that communities of faith can make to expand the circles of compassion. The Compassionate Tulsa committee looks to our faith leaders to join us in such efforts.
Compassion is often misconstrued as a sibling to being nice or polite. Compassion does not require offering cheap grace to someone who has done us or others harm or has broken their relationship with us. Being compassionate does not necessarily mean we are compelled to offer compassion when a policy, an individual, or a group which has caused pain and suffering is still inflicting the pain and has done nothing to change or make amends.
Compassion involves seeing the other as a suffering human being and then acting fittingly. There is a wonderful scene in the 1991 movie, Hook, a re-make of the Peter Pan story. A grownup Peter, Peter Banning, has become a work-deadened adult in London. In order to save children kidnapped by his nemesis, Captain Hook, Peter must go back to Neverland. When he does, his Lost Boys, who never grew up, don’t recognize him. But one walks up to Peter, who is kneeling on the ground. The boy probes Peter’s face, looking, looking, looking to see if Peter Pan is behind those weary eyes. When the boy pulls Peter’s cheeks back into a forced smile, the boy breaks into his own huge smile, and in a small but excited voice, he says, “Oh! There you are, Peter!”
That is being seen. That is the door into compassion. Seeing, and being seen.
Compassionate Tulsa has been asked by friendly critics, “Increasing compassion seems challenging to do and difficult to measure. How will you know when Compassionate Tulsa has been successful?”
Here is one way: we would consider our efforts to be successful if in every major decision made by business executives, philanthropists, elected officials, civil servants and faith leaders, among their decisive questions is this one: “What would it mean to act compassionately in this circumstance?” And, if that question could become habit prior to making decisions, taking action, or responding to our fellow beings, then we will all enjoy a more compassionate Tulsa.
Dr. Gary Peluso-Verdend, Ph.D., is a member of the Compassionate Tulsa Committee and directs the Center for Religion in Public Life at Phillips Seminary.
