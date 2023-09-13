One of a Kind Custom Brick & Stone Home on Quiet Cul-de-sac, Oversized Living and Dining Rooms greet you as you come in, beautiful hardwoods and floor to ceiling windows, Great Room w/Floor-Ceiling Stacked Stone Fireplace off the Open Kitchen Floor Plan with Island & Newer Appliances, Built-In Counter Depth Extra Wide KitchenAid Refrigerator, 2nd Dining Area, Beamed Ceiling, Wood Floors, Extensive Moldings, & Built Ins. Corner Downstairs Home Office with Built in Bookcases, 2 Powder Baths, Large Master Suite Down,4 Bedrooms + Billard/Game Up, Oversized Rms, Two upstairs bedrooms can be closed off to make a private suite with a private bath and make a nice mother in law or au pair suite, Good Storage, Two Fireplaces, Fresh Exterior Paint in 2022, Beautifully landscaped yard on a third of an acre, Private Covered Patio with Koi Pond and Fountain, New Roof in 2020, Custom Draperies, 3 Car Garage, Sprinkler System, Zoned HVAC, Close to some of the areas finest Public and Private Schools, Largest Gated Planned Subdivision in the state of Oklahoma, Surrounded by beautifully appointed homes and landscapes and ponds.