Stunning, completely remodeled 3-level home with private pool/hot tub! This beautiful home boasts an amazing primary suite with fireplace and a separate entrance to a pool patio on the main level w/connected office/workout area. The main level has formal living, formal dining, large open-concept kitchen/living/nook/bar area! Entertainers dream! Two bedrooms w/pullman bath on the third floor and 2 beds w/private baths in the walk-out basement w/exterior access to the outside! Perfect for an in-law suite! 3 car garage with separate 4th for a golf cart! Don't miss this amazing home!