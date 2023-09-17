Elegantly Renovated and Awaiting Your Arrival in the Heart of Midtown Tulsa. Step into a world of refined luxury and modern charm with this meticulously updated residence. Boasting three distinct living areas and two expansive dining spaces, this home provides an abundance of room for your every need. Upstairs, five generously-sized bedrooms offer comfort and privacy. A striking vaulted ceiling adorned with rustic wood beams graces the living space, creating an inviting atmosphere bathed in natural light. The chef's kitchen, a masterpiece of design with Bertazzoni appliances, combines functionality with style, offering ample storage and a haven for culinary creativity. Stepping outside, a resort-like paradise awaits. Immerse yourself in the allure of a newly constructed (2021) oasis – a breathtaking pool adorned with ambient lighting, cascading waterfalls, and a soothing spa. Your outdoor haven extends to a covered patio, charming porches, and extended patios that seamlessly blend with the pool deck. Meandering stone pathways, mature landscaping, enhanced by artful lighting that sets the perfect ambiance. Enjoy a sense of serenity and seclusion in your private outdoor sanctuary. The two-car garage effortlessly accommodates two large SUVs and includes a separate workshop for your projects and hobbies. A brand-new roof, installed in July 2023, ensures peace of mind and protection for years to come. Experience the epitome of refined living in this splendid Midtown Tulsa residence. Schedule your private viewing today and indulge in the harmonious blend of luxury, comfort, and contemporary elegance.