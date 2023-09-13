Luxury in Wind River Crossing ~ Fall in love with this beautiful 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom home in this prestigious, gated community in Jenks Southeast School District! The home’s entryway boasts soaring ceilings, intricate iron railing, and a private, wood-paneled office with French doors and built-ins. A living room with gorgeous wood floors, marble fireplace, built-ins, back patio access, and floods of natural light seamlessly flows into the kitchen. Designer light fixtures adorn a canvas of high end stainless steel appliances, an abundance of custom cabinetry, a large island with storage, spacious walk-in pantry, breakfast nook, and dual toned marble + granite countertops. Off of the living room, you’ll find a game room with a wet bar - perfect for hosting and entertaining guests! The master bedroom with coffered ceilings features an ensuite with dual vanities, separate soaking tub, walk-in tile shower, and a large walk-in closet. The downstairs also features an additional guest suite with a private bathroom. The upstairs offers 3 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (including 1 pullman bath), and another game room! Other incredible features of this house include epoxy garage floors, ample closet storage, a large utility room with abundant cabinetry, and a huge upstairs floored attic space that could be used for storage or even potentially finished out. In the backyard, you’ll find a huge vaulted, covered back patio with a gas stub for a grill or outdoor kitchen. Located just minutes from Riverside, Jenks River Parks, Turkey Mountain, and Tulsa Hills, this stunning home offers both luxury and convenience. An absolute must see, you do not want to miss out on this home. Come see South Tulsa living at its finest! **Photos Coming 9/9**