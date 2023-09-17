Frank Lloyd Wright's Westhope, constructed in 1929, is one of the most significant properties to become available in this generation. This remarkable rare jewel is 1 of only 3 Wright-designed structures in Oklahoma and 1 of only a handful of homes constructed at this scale. The mansion's construction features alternating piers of square glass windows and cement "textile" blocks, creating a unique vertical pattern that streams natural light into the interior while keeping all who enter visually connected to the landscape. Westhope is one of the largest residences Wright ever built, with 5 bedrooms, 4.1 baths, & a large reception area that flows into the dining room. The home's placement on the 1.5 acre grounds is classic Frank Lloyd Wright, nestled perfectly among the trees & featuring a lovely pool & outdoor living spaces. Purchasing Westhope is becoming the steward of a living masterpiece, a timeless treasure, an iconic residence awaiting its next great chapter.