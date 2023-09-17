Beautiful remodel with so many possibilities!! Its like having two houses in one. Kitchen, living, dining, two bedrooms, flex room, 2 bath, laundry area and basement on one side. Large game room in the middle. 3 bedroom, kitchen, one and a half bath, laundry on other side. Would be a perfect Airbnb where you could live in one side and rent the other or rent both sides. Or a perfect house for a family with teenage children! Amazing location across the street from an elementary school. Walk to all the shops and restaurants on Brookside.