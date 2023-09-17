Gorgeous, fully remodeled English Tudor home on a corner lot in Highland Park Estates! Original hardwoods & mortice knobs, storybook charm with modern updates like a state of the art kitchen with banquette seating and an oversized all-new master suite wing! This home blends the quality of new construction with the charm of 1930’s midtown architectural detailing. First floor Master, Guest Bedroom/Bath & Study. Formal Living, Formal Dining with Butler’s Pantry, and Wine Room. Second Floor Game loft, 2 large bedrooms, and Bonus room. Fully finished Basement Recreation Room plus massive “safe room” created during WWII.