Sixth Day Properties has a new ONE LEVEL "Slim Shady" plan with 5 bedrooms or 4 w an office! All with private bathrooms and the large laundry room with sink is positioned conveniently next to the bedrooms. You will love the openness of the massive kitchen, living and dining room. The kitchen is expansive with a wrap around pantry, quartz countertops, Italian Bertazzoni range, undermount sink, soft close hardware, breakfast bar in the island, puck lighting, designer cabinetry and hardware with stylish classic colors and tones. Real hardwood white oak with matte finish and natural stain. This plan provides form and function and high end features. You will be enjoying the courtyard side of the home on the south that could be the perfect location for a pool/pool house, lawn, you name it. The home comes fully irrigated and sodded - all in the gated Stone Canyon in Owasso Schools! There is still time to make some finishing choices if you hurry! Home completion late August of 2023.