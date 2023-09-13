Beautifully custom-built executive home in the prestigious gated Lakes at Indian Springs. This floor plan is perfect for entertaining and luxury living! Well-appointed and updated den extends to the gorgeous chef's kitchen with tons of storage, granite, high end SS appliances and heated travertine floors. All new carpet up with enormous game/theater room with kitchenette, open to covered patio with an expansive view or look down to private gunite pool/spa. Relax in your master bath's. spa-like tub or indoor sauna, tankless hot water, refinished hardwood floors, saferoom. Large professionally lighted landscaped picturesque lot with tons of parking on a quiet semi cul-de-sac.