50K Price Drop and priced below 2023 appraisal !!!! This immaculate Custom Tanzanite home is in the desirable gated community of The Lakes of Indian Springs. This Luxury dream home backs up to a gorgeous fountain pond view and features 5 beds, 6 baths, two living areas, additional living space upstairs and an office. The kitchen is perfect for entertaining with all brand new appliances including a double oven and commercial grade refrigerator valued at 18k. This updated home has 2 new AC units, newer water tank and roof (2019) with smart thermostat.