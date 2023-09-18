The Rosemont is a large two-story floor plan offering 2,716 sq. ft. of living space, 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a loft. As you enter the home through the foyer, you'll pass one secondary bedroom and bathroom before entering the grand, open-concept kitchen, dining room, and living area. The Rosemont kitchen features quartz countertops, classic subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry, and a large kitchen island with a deep, single bowl sink. The main bedroom suite is privately located at the back of the home, just off the living room, and features a large walk in closet, double vanity sinks, and a spacious walk-in shower with 12x24 tile surround. Upstairs you will find an open loft or game room space, three additional secondary bedrooms and the third full bathroom. This home also includes a covered patio, professionally landscaped front yard complete with Bermuda sod. Additional features include natural gas, luxury vinyl flooring at entry, downstairs, halls, living room, kitchen, dining/breakfast area, and utility room, tile in all bathrooms, and faux wood window blinds. The Rosemont includes our HOME IS CONNECTED Smart Home base package which includes an Amazon Dot, Front Doorbell Camera, Front Door Deadbolt Lock, Home Hub, Light Switch, and Thermostat.