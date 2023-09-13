This gorgeous home built by Cobblestone was a 2018 Parade of Homes. It is located in the sought-after Wind River Crossing neighborhood. The four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, dedicated office in this modern-styled home ooze elegance and comfort. You'll be greeted by a welcoming entryway, which will take you to the center of the house. The spacious living area seamlessly flows into the island kitchen, creating a perfect space for entertaining family and friends. Beautiful, leathered GRANITE & QUARTZ countertops, Wi-Fi Stainless Steel appliances, custom wood vent-hood, ice machine, and a ton of storage space are all features of the kitchen. You'll never run out of storage thanks to the sizable WALK-IN PANTRY, and the big dining area has plenty of space for special occasions. The private primary bedroom is a peaceful hideaway with an ensuite bathroom that has two sinks, a spacious double head walk-in shower, and two extra-large closets to meet all your wardrobe needs with a separate door to the back porch. The remaining three ensuite bedrooms offer comfort and seclusion for family members or visitors. They also features walk-in and linen closets and are decorated with luxurious carpeting. The rest of the house has hardwood floors, which give every step a sense of luxury. Upstairs you will find two bedrooms, a game room with a wet bar, and a separate media room. This house offers plenty of storage—even the half-bath has a linen closet. The covered scored concrete patio in the backyard is perfect for relaxing with a cup of coffee or dining al-fresco. In addition to being full of amazing smart home features, this home is pre-wired with BTC optic fiber and coax, guaranteeing you have the most recent technology at your disposal to make your daily life simpler, stay connected, safe, and in control . Don't pass up the chance to call this exceptional property home.