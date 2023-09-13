PRICE IMPROVEMENT!!! NEW carpet in the den, primary bedroom and closet!! Do not miss this stunning home close to Utica Square. If these walls could talk they would tell the story of decades of rich Tulsa history. Incredible backyard retreat and entertaining area with gunite pool and hot tub. Flexible floor plan and very accommodating work from home space. This home is ready for your special and unique design! This is a Tulsa gem and won't last long!
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $799,000
