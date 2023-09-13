Gorgeous new construction in Jenks SE gated community with neighborhood pool. Inviting vaulted entry greets you with study and formal dining overlooking the front yard. Large open plan features family room with fireplace and built-ins. Granite kitchen boasts over-sized island with bar seating, double ovens, and side-by-side refrigerator/freezer. Master with over-sized closet and en-suite bath offering his/her vanities. Guest suite down and 3 beds plus large game room over garage upstairs. This home offers an internal expansion area - perfect for building out an extra bedroom and bath!