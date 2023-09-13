Gorgeous new construction in Jenks SE gated community with neighborhood pool. Inviting vaulted entry greets you with study and formal dining overlooking the front yard. Large open plan features family room with fireplace and built-ins. Granite kitchen boasts over-sized island with bar seating, double ovens, and side-by-side refrigerator/freezer. Master with over-sized closet and en-suite bath offering his/her vanities. Guest suite down and 3 beds plus large game room over garage upstairs. This home offers an internal expansion area - perfect for building out an extra bedroom and bath!
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $799,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Beautiful Country French home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths & 3-car garage in Broken Arrow's Fairway Park neighborhood. Spacious open concept w…
Come all investors!! This is a great opportunity to create a great incoming producing duplex, and it is in a great spot in (Prattville) Sand S…
Calling all investors! This rare gem offers 4 berdrooms and 1.5 baths, tons of square footage, and the potential to make a great rental or flip.
Cute bungalow home in quiet neighborhood. Easy access to downtown, courthouse. Shows 3 bdrm 1 bath, 2 bedroom with other area could be 3rd wit…
Beautiful, Completely Remodeled, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home. Home includes, Kitchen with New Appliances (Range, Dishwasher, & Garbage disposal…