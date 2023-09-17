Lovely historic home in the Swan Lake historic district. This home speaks relaxation. Sprawling front porches, open floorplan, high ceilings and natural light. Hardwood floors and large picture windows overlook the treed neighborhood. First floor offers a guest room with a private updated bath, and an additional bedroom, an office with built ins, formal dining, updated kitchen with large pantry and a great room that is truly great, punctuated by an impressive fireplace and mantle. Upstairs the oversized Primary bedroom and dressing room continue the spacious feel. The fourth bedroom, a beautifully updated bathroom with soaking tub, also comprise the upper level. The finished basement is charming and cozy with wood plank ceiling and beams, recessed lighting, and more. Outside enjoy the covered front porch which wraps the east side of the house, and step to the uncovered porch area on a chilly day. The north side of the house has a secret pergola and garden that is straight out of a fairytale.