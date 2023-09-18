Newer Contemporary Beauty Near Philbrook, 4 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bths, Great Room w/Vaulted Ceiling & Fireplace and Built-in Bookcase plus Access to Side Yard with Patio&. Landscaping, Large Formal Dining w/Modern Chandelier, Granite Kitchen, Stainless Appliances, Large Utility w/Sink Large Master Suite Down with Beautiful Bath, His/Her Sinks, Separate Tub & Shower, Walk-in Closet w/Built-ins, 2 or 3 Bedrooms up, 1 Bedroom w/Private Bath & Juliette Balcony plus Bonus Space for Multi-Use Options-office/exercise equipment, extra seating, 2 Bedrooms with Pullman Bath, All Bedrooms have Walk-in Closets, Two Car Garage, Sprinkler System, Burglar & Smoke Alarms, Low Maintenance Landscaping