This incredibly charming English-style cottage is the GEM of White City. Built in 1941, the home has unique architecture that is characteristic of the time period. It was designed for entertaining with 3 living areas. a large dining room and kitchen. In addition to the expansive living and dining areas, the home has 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. All aspects of the home have been well maintained throughout the years. The ductwork, electrical and plumbing have been updated and the home has a tankless hot water system and newer roof. New AC unit installed 8/18/2023. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite, and other modern updates but the home still has much of its original design. Other features to fall in love with in this home are the beautiful hardwood floors, screened in sun porch off the den, large yard with several gardening areas, built-in outdoor grill and stone patio, and large wood deck. The room above the garage could be converted into a studio apartment. 1 minute walk to Braden Park. 5 min drive to TU, 5 min to grocery store, 3 min to highway access.