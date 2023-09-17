This amazing well kept gem in midtown will make a great home for you. Original hardwood floors in bedrooms as it does have carpet in the living room and hallway but there are hardwood floors underneath. The living room features a Custom Wood Armoire with a powered hidden TV compartment. Bedrooms are larger size along with large closets for the year built. Large upstairs Guest room with storage room and entrance to attic. Two Car Garage is detached and has room for a possible office or work station. Side entry driveway will fit multiple cars as well. Backyard has a beautiful Mature Spruce tree along with a courtyard area for get togethers.