Gorgeous remodeled home in the Villages at Legacy Park for rent. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, hardwood floors throughout. Great home for family, 3 living areas, huge gameroom upstairs, formal living, dining, den. Surround sound upstairs gameroom and downstairs den. Fabulous outdoor living space with fireplace. Jenks schools. Easy access to highway 169 and Creek turnpike. Shopping and dining nearby. Neighborhood has a pool and park. Owner will accept a pet and owner will pay for the lawn care.