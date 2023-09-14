Gorgeous remodeled home in the Villages at Legacy Park for rent. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, hardwood floors throughout. Great home for family, 3 living areas, huge gameroom upstairs, formal living, dining, den. Surround sound upstairs gameroom and downstairs den. Fabulous outdoor living space with fireplace. Jenks schools. Easy access to highway 169 and Creek turnpike. Shopping and dining nearby. Neighborhood has a pool and park. Owner will accept a pet and owner will pay for the lawn care.
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $4,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Beautiful Country French home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths & 3-car garage in Broken Arrow's Fairway Park neighborhood. Spacious open concept w…
Beautifully custom-built executive home in the prestigious gated Lakes at Indian Springs. This floor plan is perfect for entertaining and luxu…
A GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR THE OUTDOOR ENTHUSIAST TO LIVE IN THE EXPERIENCE THAT'S DEAR TO THEIR HEART. This 4000 sq ft home sits on 24 acres m/l…
Luxury in Wind River Crossing ~ Fall in love with this beautiful 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom home in this prestigious, gated community in Jenks Sout…
Come all investors!! This is a great opportunity to create a great incoming producing duplex, and it is in a great spot in (Prattville) Sand S…