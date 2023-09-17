Currently an income generating Airbnb short term rental property. First private showings will be held on Friday, September 1st. Open House from 2-4 PM on Saturday, September 2nd and Sunday, September 3rd from 3-5 PM. This well maintained and recently remodeled 1920 Craftsman style home is located in the historic Owen Park neighborhood with the BOK center & DT/Brady District just minutes away! Property features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, oversized 1 car attached garage, formal dining room, fully enclosed back porch, miniature putting course on artificial turf, privacy fenced back and side yards, tons of built-ins, closets and storage spaces, hall tree with a bench, finished basement with an area plumbed in for an additional bathroom and kitchenette should the new owner decide to finish it out. It also includes a built-in Murphy Bed and Built-in wall storage. New electrical and plumbing throughout, two dryer hookups along with a washing machine hookup! New HVAC too! This home has it all and then some.