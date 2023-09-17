Extraordinary home with original charm mixed with the perfect blend of new in Historic Owen Park! Well-situated on a corner lot on one of the best streets in the neighborhood! This home has been beautifully restored with updates in all the right places. Gorgeous quartz waterfall island, refinished hardwood floors and original doors and trim, updated kitchen and bathrooms, newer HVAC units and updated plumbing and wiring. Lots of room to spread out with 4 beds and open living, dining and kitchen. Primary suite is upstairs with abundant natural light and views of downtown! 100% financing available and zero PMI. Call for more info.
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $369,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Beautifully custom-built executive home in the prestigious gated Lakes at Indian Springs. This floor plan is perfect for entertaining and luxu…
Well maintained one story home In Bentley Village on 131st and Aspen, with great split floor plan in most sought after BA schools with Covered…
A GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR THE OUTDOOR ENTHUSIAST TO LIVE IN THE EXPERIENCE THAT'S DEAR TO THEIR HEART. This 4000 sq ft home sits on 24 acres m/l…
Luxury in Wind River Crossing ~ Fall in love with this beautiful 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom home in this prestigious, gated community in Jenks Sout…
BUILDER OFFERING A $25,000 INCENTIVE to be used at the buyer's discretion. Experience the unparalleled luxury this new construction home in ga…