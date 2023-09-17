Extraordinary home with original charm mixed with the perfect blend of new in Historic Owen Park! Well-situated on a corner lot on one of the best streets in the neighborhood! This home has been beautifully restored with updates in all the right places. Gorgeous quartz waterfall island, refinished hardwood floors and original doors and trim, updated kitchen and bathrooms, newer HVAC units and updated plumbing and wiring. Lots of room to spread out with 4 beds and open living, dining and kitchen. Primary suite is upstairs with abundant natural light and views of downtown! 100% financing available and zero PMI. Call for more info.