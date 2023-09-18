COMPLETELY remodeled home, one you do not want to miss. Four bedroom, two bath that no portion was left unimproved. Situated on a preferred corner lot on nearly an acre in the heart of Tulsa within minutes of brookside, highway access and neighborhood adjoins public park with playground. You will find everything in this show stopping home is upgraded, refreshed and curated to fit your family. An entertainers dream with functional spaces, open concept with soaring ceilings, modern tile and flooring, gorgeous designer countertops and fixtures throughout. Enjoy evenings in the massive living room with vaulted ceilings and roaring fireplace. Tons of natural lighting with large windows makes the perfect environment for unwinding and relaxation. Multiple functional living spaces makes hosting a breeze, with access to every area of the house from the thoughtfully designed kitchen. Enjoy your park like setting in the heart of Tulsa with multiple exterior access points to the new custom designed deck, truly a dream for social gatherings or personal enjoyment. Incredible MASSIVE work shop for any hobbyists or professional to utilize for their business. Ample parking and security, covered driveway for inclement weather, fully fenced. EVERYTHING is new - list including but not limited to: roof, reframed in garage, exterior/interior paint, flooring, subfloor, bathrooms, kitchen and mantle, sliding door and side door, back deck, electrical wiring, outlets and light switches, lighting and fan fixtures, bathtubs, toilets, vanities, mirrors, hand rails on front stairs, some windows, front garage door motor, rear panels on large shop door, new appliances!