Large home with mature trees, gated yard and detached garage situated on a corner lot. Tenant responsible for all utilities, 1 year lease. Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator included! Located close to ORU and River Parks.
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $2,900
-
- Updated
