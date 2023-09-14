Beautifully updated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath corner lot home w/ a spacious layout. Numerous upgrades throughout featuring new floors and updated lighting, as well as a white washed fireplace. The outside of the home has a newly repainted exterior. The garage floor and garage door are both brand new, and add extra appeal to this impressive property. The outdoor living space is perfect for entertaining, w/ a large deck and pergola that provide plenty of opportunities for entertaining and relaxing. And for pet owners, there's even an under stairs dog suite! Inside, the home boasts 4 spacious bedrooms (all upstairs), each with plenty of natural light and closet space. The master suite includes a private bathroom, two walk-in closets and enough room for a sitting area. Owner provides twice a year HVAC Maintenance.