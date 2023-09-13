Why build? Like new custom home in the best location. Easy stroll to Utica Square through this gorgeous neighborhood. Expertly built by Brad Dunlap. Designed by Bailey Austin Design Architects. Cabinetry by Rohleder. BEAUTIFULLY done with 10 ft. + ceilings, 8 ft. custom doors, walnut floors & cabinetry, marble counters, custom window treatments, designer colors. Thermador appliances, double sinks, double ovens, built-in fridge, warming drawers & refrigerator drawers. FANTASTIC pantry & laundry. Upstairs living with kitchenette, game and exercise or expansion space. Private pool and covered outdoor living with 8 ft. stucco privacy wall. Spray foam insulation, LED lighting and 4 zoned HVAC. Garage wired for electric vehicle. Perfectly situated on its lot to obscure traffic noise and offer complete privacy. Please see docs for a complete list of amenities and inclusions.