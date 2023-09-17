This historic English Manor is a true treasure, perfectly situated in a prime location adjacent to the renowned Gathering Place. The Hurley Mansion is across the street and the Midland Valley Trail is just a short walk away. Step inside, and you'll be blown away by the 2021 state-of-the-art kitchen that seamlessly opens to the living areas. Complete with expansive Quartz countertops, ample storage and top-of-the-line LG Signature Suite stainless steel appliances, including a dual fuel gas/induction range, double ovens, a sous vide cooker, a wine captain, and a stylish island with bar seating. The front living room is perfect for cozy gatherings, complete with charming gas-log fireplace. Abundant natural light floods the dining room and den through floor-to-ceiling windows, offering breathtaking views of the park-like grounds, pool and flagstone patio. The backyard features an outdoor grill, wood-burning fireplace, refreshing gunite pool, covered patio and anchored by a Champion Sycamore Tree. The primary suite is a spacious retreat with high ceilings, bookshelves, fireplace, dual closets, a private balcony deck, and a lavish bath with dual vanities, jetted tub and separate shower. An additional suite is located down the hall and boasts a vintage-style bathroom and its own cozy fireplace. Two additional guest rooms and a second laundry facility complete the upstairs. The main floor game room, with its flagstone flooring and Sub-Zero refrigerator, is perfect for entertaining and could even serve as a fifth bedroom suite with minimal adjustments. Throughout the home, you'll find wood, stone, and tile flooring. In 2021, four of the five zones for A/C and furnace units were upgraded to Lennox Brand systems, along with duct replacements. The electrical panel was also upgraded to accommodate the new kitchen. A new roof was installed in 2020. The finished basement provides versatility, offering space for an office, craft room, or climate-controlled storage.