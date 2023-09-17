One of a kind house! Must see! Custom European Farmhouse completely renovated down to the studs in 2017/18. Faces Woodward park with walled & gated yard, extra parking. 2 story 3 car garage with electric 2nd story of garage just needs water and sewer to turn into a studio apartment. Kitchen w/ Viking, Miele, Uline, island chopping station, soapstone & quartz countertops. Finished basement with living area, wet bar, washer/dryer hookups, dog washing station. All appliances stay except washer/dryer in basement. Master with huge walk-in closet with a washer/dryer & double shower with heated floor & slipper tub. Finished attic with bedroom/full bath with original restored claw foot tub and living area/den/playroom. 3 Living areas. Original hardwood floors all restored, original fireplaces and original sink reglazed and integrated into the kitchen update. All doors & windows imported from Germany. Built in 1922 by The Williams Bros. Close to the Gathering Place, Rose Garden, Philbrook, Cherry Street, downtown Tulsa.