A GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR THE OUTDOOR ENTHUSIAST TO LIVE IN THE EXPERIENCE THAT'S DEAR TO THEIR HEART. This 4000 sq ft home sits on 24 acres m/l in the rolling hills of west Sand Springs. The home features 4 bedrooms and 4 baths, wonderful views of the water of a 3 acre m/l stocked pond and abundant wildlife from both the kitchen and deck. The property features 3 RV pads with hook ups, mature trees, and many opportunities. Enjoy the country life with family and friends!
4 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $560,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Beautiful Country French home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths & 3-car garage in Broken Arrow's Fairway Park neighborhood. Spacious open concept w…
Come all investors!! This is a great opportunity to create a great incoming producing duplex, and it is in a great spot in (Prattville) Sand S…
Calling all investors! This rare gem offers 4 berdrooms and 1.5 baths, tons of square footage, and the potential to make a great rental or flip.
Cute bungalow home in quiet neighborhood. Easy access to downtown, courthouse. Shows 3 bdrm 1 bath, 2 bedroom with other area could be 3rd wit…
Beautiful, Completely Remodeled, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home. Home includes, Kitchen with New Appliances (Range, Dishwasher, & Garbage disposal…