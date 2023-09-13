A GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR THE OUTDOOR ENTHUSIAST TO LIVE IN THE EXPERIENCE THAT'S DEAR TO THEIR HEART. This 4000 sq ft home sits on 24 acres m/l in the rolling hills of west Sand Springs. The home features 4 bedrooms and 4 baths, wonderful views of the water of a 3 acre m/l stocked pond and abundant wildlife from both the kitchen and deck. The property features 3 RV pads with hook ups, mature trees, and many opportunities. Enjoy the country life with family and friends!